Reports of explosion before fire in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say nobody was injured in a late-night fire under the Bathurst St. bridge at Fort York Blvd.

People in the vicinity reported hearing a loud explosion around 11:11 p.m. and then Twitter lit up with photos of orange flames and black smoke billowing out from under the bridge.

A police spokesperson said the fire was potentially the result of "propane and aerosol cans" but that Toronto Fire would be taking over the investigation.

Roadways have since reopened.