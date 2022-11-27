Content
Reports of explosion before fire in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say nobody was injured in a late-night fire under the Bathurst St. bridge at Fort York Blvd.

Police say Toronto Fire is now investigating after a Saturday night fire under the Bathurst St. bridge. Nobody was injured in the blaze. (Brijesh Kapoor/Twitter)

People in the vicinity reported hearing a loud explosion around 11:11 p.m. and then Twitter lit up with photos of orange flames and black smoke billowing out from under the bridge. 

A police spokesperson said the fire was potentially the result of "propane and aerosol cans" but that Toronto Fire would be taking over the investigation. 

Roadways have since reopened.

