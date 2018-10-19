Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by pickup truck

A female pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck north of Bathurst and Eglinton Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Briar Hill Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to hospital, according to Toronto police. Her injuries were later deemed life-threatening.

Police could not immediately provide the woman's age. The driver remained at the scene.

Police closed Briar Hill Avenue, from Manitou Boulevard to Chaplin Crescent, as well as Bathurst Street south from Viewmount Avenue for their investigation.