Toronto police make 2nd arrest in condominium elevator sex assault
Toronto police have arrested a second person suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a condominium elevator in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area last Wednesday.
Arrest comes just days after 1st suspect was taken into custody and charged
A 24-year-old Toronto man was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a string of charges, including:
- Robbery with a firearm.
- Forcible confinement.
- Two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.
- Two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
- Assault.
- Gang sexual assault.
The arrest comes just four days after police took another 24-year-old into custody. That accused appeared in court Saturday.
Police say a 19-year-old woman entered the elevator around 12:45 a.m. when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone.
The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby, police said.
Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.
In a news release Wednesday evening, police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspects.