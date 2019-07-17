Toronto police make 2nd arrest in condominium elevator sex assault

Toronto police have arrested a second person suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a condominium elevator in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area last Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Toronto man was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a string of charges, including:

Robbery with a firearm.

Forcible confinement.

Two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Assault.

Gang sexual assault.

The arrest comes just four days after police took another 24-year-old into custody. That accused appeared in court Saturday.

Police say a 19-year-old woman entered the elevator around 12:45 a.m. when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone.

The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby, police said.

Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.

In a news release Wednesday evening, police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspects.