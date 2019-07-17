Skip to Main Content
Toronto police make 2nd arrest in condominium elevator sex assault
Toronto

Toronto police make 2nd arrest in condominium elevator sex assault

Toronto police have arrested a second person suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a condominium elevator in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area last Wednesday.

Arrest comes just days after 1st suspect was taken into custody and charged

CBC News ·
Police were looking for these two men after a woman was violently dragged and sexually assaulted in a stairwell in a downtown condo building last Wednesday. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have arrested a second person suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a condominium elevator in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area last Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Toronto man was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a string of charges, including:

  • Robbery with a firearm.
  • Forcible confinement.
  • Two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.
  • Two counts of aggravated sexual assault. 
  • Assault.
  • Gang sexual assault.

The arrest comes just four days after police took another 24-year-old into custody. That accused appeared in court Saturday.

Police say a 19-year-old woman entered the elevator around 12:45 a.m. when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone. 

The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby, police said. 

Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle. 

In a news release Wednesday evening, police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspects. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|