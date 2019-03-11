Displaced residents thank neighbours for 'life-changing' support in wake of deadly Bathurst fire

A downtown Toronto community is rallying to rebuild several homes destroyed in a massive and deadly fire earlier this month.

The fire broke out in the early morning of March 4, and quickly escalated into a five-alarm blaze that damaged at least seven homes in the area of Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West.

One person died in the fire, and another suffered serious injuries, Toronto fire confirmed once the situation was brought under control.

In the week since the fire, the local community has launched a fundraising campaign to help survivors and people who lost their homes.

"We're devastated that they lost their homes this week to this unfortunate fire," said neighbour John Davidson.

On Sunday night, Davidson was among dozens of people who attended a fundraising event at The Paddock pub, just north of where the fire broke out.

Neighbour John Davidson commended local businesses for donating more than $5,000 in prizes for a Sunday night fundraising event. (CBC)

"It is a real community down here," he said. "Even though we're in downtown Toronto with lots of tall buildings, there's still an awful lot of people that are local here, that live here."

Organizers of the event say local businesses donated more than $5,000 worth of prizes for the event, including courtside Toronto Raptors tickets. The pub also donated half of its sales during the event, and a local company provided complimentary catering, organizers said.

"It's life-changing," said Carly Lichty, whose apartment was damaged in the fire. "It makes a world of difference, having people that are there to help you."

So far, the group has raised $16,932, though it hopes to reach of at least $50,000 by the end of March.

Torontonians 'really do care'

Lichty said the devastating fire has prompted an inspiring community response.

"I've had so many offers of food and places to stay and clothes. Everyone's just really come together and helped out," she said. "Even people I don't know have stepped up to the plate."

'I’m dealing with it the best that I can, and I’ve had a lot of help,' said Carly Lichty, who was forced to move out of her home after the fire. (CBC)

Davidson says hasn't been surprised by that reaction, despite the city's reputation for cold and distant community relations.

"Toronto is a city full of people that really do care about their neighbours," he said.

It hasn't been decided how the money will be distributed once the fundraising concludes, but organizers say they have created an impartial committee to handle payouts.