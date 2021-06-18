Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder after victim allegedly beaten with baseball bat

Toronto police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 37-year-old Scarborough man who was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat.

The violent beating happened on June 13 at around 9:30 p.m., investigators said.

The victim, Vijanant Persaud, was returning to his apartment in the area of Danforth Road and Brimley Road at the time.

Persaud's alleged attacker, a 53-year-old Toronto man, was known to him, according to police.

Persaud died in hospital the next day. His death marked the 29th homicide in the city this year.

The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Toronto police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The same night of the attack, three other people were killed in two separate shootings in Toronto.