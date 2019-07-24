She's only eight years old, but Ashlynn Jolicoeur is already a superstar on the Canadian baseball circuit, and she has responded to critics who say girls should stick to softball.

In 2018, Jolicoeur won the most valuable player trophy for her performance during her rep league semifinals in Whitby, Ont.

When she got to the finals, before she started playing, Dan Therien, Jolicoeur's father, said another parent on the team told him that girls shouldn't be playing baseball and that they should stick to softball.

It didn't stop there. Therien said at tryouts, the coach cut Jolicoeur from the team.

But in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday, Jolicoeur said there is no difference between girls and boys when it comes to baseball.

"Girls can do anything," she said. "I want to be on Team Canada," was her response when asked about her dreams for the future.

Ashlynn shows off skills in Instagram video

In what could be described as a perfect response to the critics, Baseball for All, a nonprofit organization dedicated to levelling the playing field in baseball for girls across North America, posted a video on Instagram that shows Ashlynn making spectacular catches as she runs fly-ball drills.

'It was upsetting'

Therien said he told the other parent that he would not limit his daughter's dreams.

"It was upsetting. I was upset, but I did not let that bother me too much because I think some people sometimes are a little outdated in their thoughts," Therien said.

He said Ashlynn told him: "All I want to do is play baseball."

"She didn't let it impact her. She works hard. She's dedicated and it's all on her. She wants to practice all the time and wants to play the game," he said.

Jolicoeur — whose favourite players are Robbie Alomar, Kevin Pillar and Freddy Galvis — has not gone unnoticed.

Baseball For All has invited Jolicoeur to its fifth annual BFA Nationals, the largest and longest-running all-girls baseball tournament in North America.

It will be held from July 31 to Aug. 4 in Rockford, Illinois.

Jolicoeur said she's excited to be chosen to participate.

"It's cool," she said.

Dan Therien, Ashlynn Jolicoeur's dad, says 'it was upsetting' when another parent told him that girls shouldn’t be playing baseball and that they should stick to softball. (Salma Ibrahim/CBC)

With more than 350 girls participating, the tournament will welcome an unprecedented number of female high school baseball players, organizers say. The age range is seven to 18.

The tournament will also introduce a new 9U division, signalling a marked growth in the interest and participation of girls in baseball nationwide.

"Our organization isn't just about girls playing baseball. It's addressing the larger issue of gender equality," said Justine Siegal, Major League Baseball's first female coach and founder of BFA.

"Too many girls are still told they can't play baseball because they are girls. Through Baseball For All and this Nationals tournament, we want girls to know they can follow their passions, that they have no limits."