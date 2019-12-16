Sherman family, police set to release statement 2 years after billionaire couple found slain

Police and family of a billionaire couple found dead in their Toronto mansion two years ago are set to provide a joint statement on the double killing Monday morning.

The statement will be read by Insp. Hank Idsinga, who heads up the city's homicide unit, at Toronto police headquarters at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Barry and Honey Sherman were found slain in the basement of their north Toronto home on Dec. 15, 2017. A realtor contracted by the Sherman family made the grisly discovery while touring the property with prospective buyers.

The couple were last seen alive on Dec.13, 2017.

Barry Sherman, 75 at the time of his death, made his fortune over multiple decades in the pharmaceuticals industry as chairman and CEO of generic drug maker Apotex. His wife Honey, 70, was well known as the face of the family's many philanthropic and charitable initiatives.

It was widely reported that Toronto police initially considered their deaths to be a murder-suicide perpetrated by Barry Sherman, a theory roundly rejected by family and friends of the couple.

Investigators later changed course, saying the Shermans were the victims of a targeted double homicide.

Unsatisfied with the handling of the investigation by Toronto police, the family hired a team of private investigators to conduct its own probe into the killings.

A source inside that parallel investigation told CBC Toronto last year that it is believed the couple were slain by multiple killers. The husband and wife had been strangled, their necks looped with belts to a poolside railing when they were found, the source said.

Toronto police said recently that their investigation remains "very active."

According to a news release, none of the Sherman family will attend Monday's update.