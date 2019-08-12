High cost of internet access leaving low-income families behind: report

The high cost of internet access in Canada is leaving low-income families behind, says a national organization that is calling on the federal government to act.

ACORN Canada, a charitable organization that advocates for low- to moderate-income families, is set to release a report on Tuesday that says "digital equity" must become a federal priority.

In the report, "Barriers to Digital Equity in Canada," ACORN Canada says Canadians need online access to apply for jobs, complete school work, download government forms, pay bills and connect with family and friends, and it argues that internet access has become a basic human right.

The high cost of internet in Canada is a well-documented problem that disproportionately impacts low and moderate income households, the report says.

Given that people now need to get online to navigate daily life, the report says the government is obligated to ensure affordable, fast and reliable internet access for all Canadians.

"We see a need for affordable internet for all," Alejandra Ruiz Vargas, chair for the East York chapter of ACORN Canada, said in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"If you don't have the internet, you are at a disadvantage. Before, internet was a luxury, but right now, it is a necessity. The internet opens doors for people."

ACORN Canada wants the federal government to expand the scope of its Connecting Families program, which was launched in 2017-2018 to deal with digital inequality in Canada. The program targets families that receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

Telecom companies need to do their part, report says

ACORN Canada wants the government to expand the scope of its Connecting Families program, which was launched in 2017-2018 to deal with digital inequality in Canada. The program is targeted at families that receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit.

Seniors and single people should be included, Vargas said. "It needs to be for everyone who is low income," she said.

The government has budgeted $13.2 million over five years to help eligible low-income Canadian families get home internet services for $10 per month through the program, which is conducted with the help of participating service providers.

ACORN Canada said it believes the program should be mandatory for the big telecommunications companies.

According to the report, telecommunications providers should set up programs to provide affordable, high-speed home broadband for low- and moderate-income Canadians.

And it says all levels of government should support digital literacy education.

"As essential services becoming increasingly digitized, it is vital that low and moderate income citizens are not left behind," the report reads.

"A clear digital divide exists along income lines. Telecommunications companies and the government must take action to address the disparity in access that is significantly disadvantaging low-income Canadians and other marginalized."

Cost is 'ridiculous,' says Toronto single mom

For Tomeko Martin, a Toronto single mother of a nine-year-old boy, internet access is essential but expensive. Martin, who is visually impaired, pays about $170 a month to Bell Canada for a bundled package of services that includes internet access. She receives a cheque from Ontario Disability Support Program for $1,049 a month.

Martin uses the internet every day to do online banking, shopping, research, reading and to stream music, while her son uses it to do homework and watch YouTube videos.

"I think it's ridiculous to be honest with you," Martin said on Wednesday.

More government regulation is needed to curb the rising cost of internet access, she added.

"I don't think it's fair that they make millions and billions of dollar a year but they can't afford to offer low cost internet to low income families. The point is, there are people out there who need lower cost interest. The internet, let's face it, is becoming a huge part of everybody's lives. Pretty soon, everything is going to be online."