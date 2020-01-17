1 dead, 1 seriously injured after snowplow hits pedestrians in Barrie

Police in Barrie, Ont., say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after they were hit by snowplow tractor.

Police responded to the incident at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

They say the two pedestrians were hit as the tractor was making a turn at an intersection.

Investigators say a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They said the driver was also sent to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are still investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.