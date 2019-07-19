Barrie rainbow crosswalk vandalized 12 days after installation

Barrie's new rainbow crosswalk was only installed on July 3, but within less than two weeks it was vandalized, marking the latest in a string of similar incidents across the province.

It appears someone may have intentionally marred the site, located across Simcoe Street between Meridian Place and Heritage Park, with black tire burnouts.

"To see someone put so much effort into making such an ugly stain on something that's really so beautiful...it's upsetting to say the least," Simcoe Pride President Brandon Amyot explained on CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

Amyot said while it's upsetting, it's certainly not surprising.

Coun. Keenan Aylwin pushed for the rainbow crosswalk. It was a contested vote that narrowly passed, with several councillors arguing that the $7,000 it would take to bring this crosswalk to life shouldn't come out of taxpayers' pockets.

In less than 24 hours, another councillor, Mike McCann, was able to raise the funds by reaching out to community members and business associates.

Barrie's first rainbow crosswalk was born.

Barrie Police corporate communications co-ordinator, Peter Leon, said the incident was beyond "disappointing." Leon explained that this was a clear case of someone accelerating at a rapid rate to get through the intersection, leaving an "acceleration skid."

"The symbolism behind the rainbow flag being put down there, it shows that this is a very open city, a very welcome city, and we welcome diversity in our community," he said.

The vandalism of Barrie's crosswalk is just one in a number of such incidents around the province. Grenville County OPP recently charged a man with mischief after the rainbow crosswalk in Prescott was damaged. Officers said a truck was intentionally doing "burnouts," or leaving tire marks.

Amyot said Barrie's LGBTQ community is resilient, but that incidents like this are evidence that more work needs to be done.

"There's this sort of pendulum. Whenever there is even a small amount of progress, there's backlash," he said.

Amyot explained that acts like this instill fear in the community. Simcoe Pride is looking at beefing up safety measures at some of the bigger events, including having private security and possibly a buddy program to partner up LGBTQ community members if walking by themselves at a festival.

"They think, 'what if that tire mark translates into something more vocal, an actual person-on-person confrontation?'"

Leon said the incident is a clear case of mischief and that the force's community response unit is looking into the incident.