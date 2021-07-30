Firefighters working to contain fire at Barrie propane facility

Firefighters are on scene at Superior Propane in Barrie, working to extinguish flames reported around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Nobody has been injured, said Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark.

The fire broke out around a loading dock at the propane-handling facility, she said, although firefighters have already controlled the main blaze.

Officials are currently cooling 113,000 litres of propane, Clark says, and firefighters are now working to extinguish spot fires.