Barrie police arrest of man who died 'a short time later' caught on video

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 32-year-old Barrie man died shortly after a violent arrest last week, part of which was filmed by at least one witness.

The man was repeatedly Tasered, physically subdued and arrested by officers at about 2:30 p.m. on June 22, according to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit.

He was then taken to a Barrie police station for processing, where he "went into medical distress." Paramedics treated him and took him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he died of his injuries a "short time later," the SIU said.

Barrie police said in its own news release that, because SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate, it cannot provide any further comment on the incident. The release did not elaborate on why the man was arrested or what charges he may have faced.

Neither the SIU or Barrie police have identified the man.

One video of the altercation between the man and police was uploaded to YouTube, where it's been watched more than 30,000 times.

In the video, a bystander can be heard criticizing the officers as two of them struggle with the man, eventually wrestling him to the ground. In a separate video captured from a different angle, a third officer joins the arrest at one point.

The day after the man died, the union that represents Barrie police officers said in a tweet, "A tragic incident for all involved occurred in Barrie yesterday. We stand behind our members 100%."

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.