Man's injuries life-threatening after early morning stabbing in Barrie
Toronto·New

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after a stabbing early Saturday in downtown Barrie, police said. 

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment, police say

CBC News ·
The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. near Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue, according to Barrie police. (Benjamin Ricetto/Canadian Press)

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue, Barrie police said in a news release.  

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment. 

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Barrie police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

