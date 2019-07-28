Man's injuries life-threatening after early morning stabbing in Barrie

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after a stabbing early Saturday in downtown Barrie, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue, Barrie police said in a news release.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Barrie police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).