Barrie police 'looking into' video of violent arrest posted online

Barrie police say they are "looking into" a video posted to social media on Thursday showing a violent interaction between a man and local officers.

In a cell phone recording posted to Facebook, a police officer can be seen pinning the man on the ground before he is placed under arrest.

Bystanders can be heard shouting that the officer is using excessive force.

At one point the man says, "I'm not resisting." Shortly after, the officer hits him on the back of the head with the butt of what appears to be a Taser. The man then shouts, "Please help me." Two other police officers arrive at the scene and help roll him onto his stomach and restrain him.

The person recording the video can be heard calling out to the police, "He's a kid, he's 20." The officer shouts in response, "Do you wanna go in?"

The video does not show what led to the incident.

On Thursday night, Barrie police tweeted that they are "aware of a video that has been posted on social media and is currently looking into the circumstances that resulted in the arrest this afternoon on Dunlop Street in downtown Barrie."

They said they will provide further comment once the details are confirmed.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman posted on Twitter Thursday night, saying, "I've seen the videos of the violent arrest on Dunlop Street. This will be fully investigated. I won't be ignoring this, and once we have all the details, there will be full accountability."