Barrie police officer charged after violent arrest captured on video

A Barrie, Ont. police officer has been charged with assault in relation to a violent arrest caught on video in February.

Const. Joshua Stamp, an 18-year veteran, now faces charges of assault and assault with a weapon, following an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police's Professional Standards Unit, the OPP said in a statement Thursday.

Barrie police confirmed that in accordance with the Police Services Act, Stamp has been suspended with pay.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Feb. 4. In a cellphone video posted to Facebook from that date, an officer can be seen pinning a 20-year-old man to the ground and attempting to arrest him. Bystanders are heard shouting the officer is using excessive force, as the man screams "get off of me."

WATCH | Bystander's cellphone video shows a violent confrontation during an arrest by Barrie police:

Barrie police investigating officers after takedown to arrest man CBC News Toronto 0:16 Barrie police say they are "looking into" a video posted to social media on Thursday showing a violent interaction between a man and local officers 0:16

The officer repeatedly tells him to stop resisting and threatens to Taser him. "I'll light you up," the officer is heard saying. He appears to strike the man with the butt end of the Taser before two officers arrive and put the man in the back of a police cruiser.

The man's brother, Gary Grisdale, previously told CBC News the incident happened after the man longboarded through a red light. Grisdale said the officer ticketed his brother and detained him for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, his brother went back onto the road and "lipped the officer off a bit." That's when the video starts, he said.

"Accountability is a fundamental component of policing and the commitment of the OPP to carry out a fair and impartial investigation is appreciated," said Barrie Police Services Board Chair Greg Ferguson in a statement issued Thursday.

"The need for transparency is critical. The Barrie Police Service holds all of its members to the highest level of professionalism."

Stamp has been released from custody and will appear in court on June 7.