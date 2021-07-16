Residents sift through wreckage after Barrie, Ont., tornado damages about 150 homes
Roughly 60 homes are considered 'unsafe to enter,' city says
Residents are sifting through the wreckage of their homes after a tornado left a path of debris over five kilometres in Barrie, Ont., this week.
The tornado on Thursday afternoon injured 10 people, with two still in hospital. It damaged roughly 150 homes, leaving roughly 60 of them "unsafe to enter," according to the city. No one was killed.
On Friday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford toured the devastated area in south Barrie, thanking emergency crews, talking to residents and having a first-hand look at the damage.
Ford promised residents that the province will help if insurance companies don't cover the cost of repairs.
Residents told him about their shock and their stress, with one saying she and her family cowered in their basement as the tornado tore off the roof of their house. Dust drifted down as the twister passed.
Here are some photos of the devastation and residents taking stock.
Assessing the aftermath in Barrie after yesterday’s tornado <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/dvqNJvbkck">pic.twitter.com/dvqNJvbkck</a>—@EMauroCBC
With files from Muriel Draaisma