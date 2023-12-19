Barrie man doesn't look gift horses in mouth. He leads them through town

Three years ago, Barrie, Ont. resident Chris Anderson received a unique inheritance from his mother: two miniature horses. The pair, named Oreo and Ember, are gaining local celebrity status as they regularly travel alongside Anderson for daily walks throughout the city. CBC Toronto joined Anderson on one of their recent adventures.

Chris Anderson's local Barrie coffee shop doesn't have a hitching post, but that doesn't stop him from popping in for coffee while he walks Oreo and Ember.

There's a signpost outside the coffee shop where he's able to tether his two miniature horses just fine.

Anderson says he never planned to own horses in the city, miniature or otherwise, but he got them from his mother when she passed. She loved horses, he says, and in her old age she told him she wanted to own a horse again before she died.

"One turned into two," he said, and those two became part of his inheritance.

Now that Anderson walks them around the neighbourhood — or bikes them, when they need a gallop — the pair have become local celebrities, with passersby often asking if they can say hello, take a picture or let their children take a ride.

CBC Toronto caught up with Anderson, Ember and Oreo on the streets of Barrie this month to see just how popular they've become.