The mayor of Barrie, Ont., says the city no longer needs new proposed bylaws that would make it illegal to distribute food, literature, clothes, tents and tarps to people sleeping outside.

In a news release on Wednesday, Mayor Alex Nuttall said city council is expected to refer bylaws 67 and 68 back to staff at its scheduled meeting on Wednesday night.

The move follows a decision by community not-for-profit organization Busby Centre to relocate its daily outreach program away from the Barrie waterfront, the release says. The centre aims to improve conditions for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

According to the city, the intent of the bylaws was to stop organizations like the centre from handing out food and supplies along the Barrie waterfront and instead move their outreach to private property.

"After years of requesting cooperation from the Busby Centre to stop handing out food and camping supplies along our waterfront, today the city is very pleased to have received a letter from the Busby Centre committing to stopping this practice," Nuttall said.

"This is a positive step forward for Council and as such the proposed by-law is not needed to proceed at this time."

The proposed bylaws have sparked controversy in Barrie.

Advocacy groups were planning to protest outside the council meeting on Wednesday night. Barrie grandmother Christine Nayler, along with other housing advocates, are among those who have erected tents outside Barrie city hall to raise awareness about the proposed bylaws.

Nayler has said the bylaws would make her work of serving her unhoused neighbours next to impossible.

The bylaws are still listed on the meeting's agenda.