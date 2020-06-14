Man, 31, dead after single vehicle collision in Barrie

Skip to Main Content
A 31-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Barrie on Saturday night. 

The vehicle flipped over multiple times and hit a hydro pole, driver thrown from vehicle and died on scene

Police have closed down the area as crews repair the damaged hydro poll. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

It happened on Simcoe County Road 27, just north of McKay Road, around 8:40 p.m. when police got reports of a vehicle that drove off the road, said spokesperson for Barrie Police Peter Leon. 

Leon said the vehicle had rolled over multiple times, striking and damaging a hydro pole. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene. 

Police have closed down the area as crews repair the damaged hydro poll.

