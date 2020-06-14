Man, 31, dead after single vehicle collision in Barrie

A 31-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Barrie on Saturday night.

It happened on Simcoe County Road 27, just north of McKay Road, around 8:40 p.m. when police got reports of a vehicle that drove off the road, said spokesperson for Barrie Police Peter Leon.

Leon said the vehicle had rolled over multiple times, striking and damaging a hydro pole. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.

Police have closed down the area as crews repair the damaged hydro poll.

The police investigation at the scene has concluded, but <a href="https://twitter.com/alectranews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alectranews</a> has been working hard overnight to carry out necessary repairs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BarriePolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BarriePolice</a> will advise when road is open. Please continue to avoid the area of Essa Road / CR 27 / McKay Road. —@BarriePolice