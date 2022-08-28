6 people believed to be dead in single-vehicle crash near Barrie, Ont.

Six people are believed to be dead after a single-vehicle crash southwest of Barrie, Ont. early Sunday, Barrie police say.

The crash happened in the area of McKay Road and County Road 27, according to the Barrie Police Service. Police officers found the vehicle at about 2 a.m.

Police said there were six people in the vehicle and the occupants are believed to be people reported missing on Saturday evening.

"The Barrie Police Service offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved," police said in a tweet.

Officers from the Barrie police traffic unit, along with officers from its investigative unit, are at the scene.