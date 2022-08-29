The Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association says its members were devastated to learn of the passing of one of its most beloved players and coaches in a crash on the weekend.

It identified Luke West as among the four men and two women — all in their 20s — killed in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto.

"We love you, we miss you, and we are grateful for the time that we had with you," reads a statement from the Bombers Jr. C Lacrosse Club.

Barrie police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and aren't providing any other information, including the victims' identities or how they may have known one another.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the West family.<br><br>RIP #11. <a href="https://t.co/QoF0GXx3OH">pic.twitter.com/QoF0GXx3OH</a> —@BombersJrC

The six people who died in the crash are believed to be the same group reported missing several hours before the crash scene was discovered by police.

CBC Toronto is working to confirm the identities of the other people killed before publishing any further details.

Crash happened in closed construction site, city says

On Monday, the City of Barrie said the crash took place on a municipal construction site that has been closed to vehicle traffic for several months.

According to police, an officer found the crash scene at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of McKay Road and Simcoe County Road 27.

All six people were found dead at the crash site. Police have not released names and exact ages. (Alexis Raymon/CBC)

The city said the area, located near the main construction site on McKay Road and Veteran's Drive, was closed and managed by contractors for ongoing water, sewer and road work.

"We were [devastated] to hear the news of an accident in the area," said City Manager Michael Prowse in a release.

"This is an active Barrie Police investigation and as always if there is anything the City staff can do to assist, we will."

The city says it is thinking of all the friends and family of the six people killed and has lowered all flags at city hall.