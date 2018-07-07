1 dead, 3 injured in early morning crash in Barrie

One person is dead and three others are recovering in hospital after a crash in Barrie early Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said three vehicles collided shortly after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Essa Road. Two of the vehicles caught fire.

One person, believed to be in one of the vehicles that burned, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

1st vehicle may have stalled in construction zone

Const. Lauren Ball, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said police are not likely to release the identity of the person who died because identification is expected to take several days.

She said police believe the first vehicle stalled or became disabled in the right hand lane of a construction zone and was hit by a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was, in turn, hit by a third vehicle. The second and third vehicles went up in flames, she added.

Highway 400's northbound lanes were closed for about six hours as officers investigated the crash, while the southbound lanes were closed for about two hours. All lanes have since been reopened.

Debris from the crash was strewn across the highway, she said.

Police are still investigating.