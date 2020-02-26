Police arrest alleged 14-year-old bank robber

A Toronto teenager is facing over two dozen charges connected to a string of armed robberies — including three bank robberies — in the GTA in recent months.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Halton police said the charges stem from a robbery at a home in Halton Hills on Dec. 28, a robbery at a Bank of Montreal in Milton on Dec. 30, and robberies at a Scotiabank in Oakville and a Royal Bank in Georgetown in January.

Investigators say people noticed an increase in armed robberies in the region beginning last October. The heists typically involved at least two armed suspects going into a bank or a store and demanding cash, with a "noted increase in violence by the culprits," according to the news release.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, now faces 25 charges, including multiple counts of robbery with a firearm, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

Police also say a 21-year-old woman from Kitchener was arrested at the same time as the teen. She was charged with uttering a forged document.

The teen's arrest follows three other arrests connected to the incidents earlier this month, where 67 charges were laid.

At the time of the arrests, police seized two loaded handguns.