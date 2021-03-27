2 police officers hurt, 2 people in custody after armed bank robbery

Two Toronto police officers were injured at the scene of an attempted bank robbery Friday evening, police say.

Const. Alex Li told CBC News that at around 7:15 p.m., emergency officials got a call about a bank robbery in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Allen Avenue. Initial reports were of a man with a knife inside the bank, he said.

Police arrived and arrested two people, he said, but two officers were injured in the process.

Toronto paramedics say they assessed two patients at the scene, and one had serious injuries.

Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment, Li said, adding that there are no outstanding suspects or any threat to public safety.

Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid said on Twitter Friday night that both officers are in stable condition.

"Once again we are reminded of the danger our members face day to day," he said.