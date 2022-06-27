Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Chinatown bank

A bank employee has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed several times, Toronto police say.

Toronto police searching for male suspect who fled the scene

CBC News ·
Police said a hold-up took place at approximately 12:57 p.m., at a bank in the Chinatown area, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West. A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

A bank employee has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed several times Monday, Toronto police say.

Police say a hold-up attempt took place at approximately 12:57 p.m. at a bank in the Chinatown area, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West. 

Police say a man armed with a knife jumped the counter before stabbing an employee multiple times.

The worker was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now