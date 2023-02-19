International students from Bangladesh killed in Toronto crash identified

The Consulate General of Bangladesh has identified the three international students killed in a highway crash in Toronto last week.

Police have said a car travelling at extremely high speeds on Highway 427 flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch and then hit another concrete wall before it burst into flames late Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police have said four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were pulled from the car.

Police said the driver and passengers' ages ranged from 17 to 21.

Consul General Lutfor Rahman said the three students who died were Arian Alam Dipto, Shahriar Mahir Khan and Angela Shreya Baroi.

Rahman said the 21-year-old driver, Nibir Kumar, is the son of popular Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit and remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition.