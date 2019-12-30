Ban on vaping products in convenience stores, gas stations starts Wednesday
New regulation brings vaping rules in line with ban on in-store tobacco promotion
Ontario's new ban on the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations comes into effect on Wednesday.
The regulations were announced by the Progressive Conservatives in the fall, in response to research that shows vaping is on the rise among young people in the province.
The new regulation will bring vaping rules in line with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.
The government will still allow the products to be promoted in specialty vaping and cannabis shops, which are open to people aged 19 and older.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government expects to put forward additional regulations aimed at protecting young people in the new year.
Ontario was set to ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores in 2018 under the previous Liberal government, but the Tories paused those regulations after taking office.
