New fee in the bag? Toronto committee approves minimum price for reusable bags

A key city committee is recommending Toronto move ahead with a minimum fee for reusable bags to drive shoppers towards more environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Toronto's infrastructure committee voted Wednesday to adopt a staff plan to update the city's solid waste reduction strategy. That plan will force all retailers to accept reusable bags starting March 1, 2024.

From there, the minimum prices for the bags themselves will start increasing. On May 1, 2024, shoppers will have to pay $1 for each reusable bag, per the city's plan. That price would then jump to $2 on May 1, 2025.

Staff say the adoption of a "graduated" minimum bag fee is recommended to prevent the "unrestricted distribution" of reusable bags which they worry could become replacements for single-use bags.

Plastic bag ban leaves some shoppers overwhelmed with reusable bags Duration 2:08 Featured Video As Canadian stores phase out single-use plastic shopping bags, some shoppers who use online delivery services say they’re becoming overwhelmed with reusable ones — more than they could ever reuse.

Coun. Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) said the policy lines up with work most retailers and shoppers are already doing to shift from single-use plastics to reusable bags.

"I think there is an appetite from the public to do this," she said during the committee meeting. "And it's already started on its own, as more of a grassroots roots movement."

If the policy passes at council, the city would also require all retailers accept reusable cups, provided they're in "good repair" and "visibly clean."

The plan would also put the onus on retailers to have shoppers choose whether they want paper bags or single-use takeaway cups and single-use utensils.

"The Ask-First/By-Request requirement for accessory food items supports single-use and takeaway item reduction by introducing the opportunity for behavioural change in prompting customers to consider and decide whether they require the items before receiving them," a staff report notes.

The city said businesses would pocket the minimum amount they charge for reusable shopping bags.

A move away from single-use products in all stores is long overdue because the items become litter across the city, said Coun. Dianne Saxe (University-Rosedale). If the objects are eliminated at the source, she said they're much less likely to end up creating a mess in communities.

"We have the power, we have the problem of wasting an enormous amount of public money and private time picking up what other people foolishly, carelessly drop," Saxe said at the meeting.

"We could do something about it. And we've just chosen not to all of these years."

Proceed with caution, 2 councillors say

The city needs to be careful about implementation, stressed Coun. Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence) at committee. Buy-in from both businesses and shoppers will be essential from both businesses and shoppers to make it work, he said.

"You really don't achieve any success if you sort of browbeat people, if you shame them, it doesn't work," Colle said.

"You've got to explain the consequences. You've got to get them onside, you've got to motivate them with positive reinforcement."

The city needs to proceed with caution, Coun. James Pasternak (York Centre) told CBC Toronto. He says he's concerned the policy could negatively impact businesses — in particular, the "extremely fragile" food and beverage industry.

"I mean, they barely survived the pandemic," Pasternak said. "Restaurants have a notoriously high failure rate anyway, we really can't put more pressure on them."

"I mean, they barely survived the pandemic," Pasternak said. "Restaurants have a notoriously high failure rate anyway, we really can't put more pressure on them."

The plan still requires city council approval. A three-day session starts Dec. 13.