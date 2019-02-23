'It's just awesome': Dad surprises daughter with backyard igloo for her 10th birthday
'Cozy' igloo is carpeted and has its own beanbag chair, according to its builder
Two back-to-back snow storms may have been more than a bother for some people. But for one east end Toronto resident, it was a chance to do something he always wanted to do for his daughter — build her a backyard igloo.
Kendrew Pape and his 10-year-old daughter Rose Schmied-Pape were both beaming on Saturday as they showed off the result.
"It's definitely one for the memories. It's really nice inside, it's carpeted and it has a beanbag chair; it's really cozy," Pape said.
He said building the igloo was something he wanted to do for quite a while, having built one with Rose's older siblings about 15 years ago.
"It's been a great family story but Rose never actually got to participate in that because she hadn't been born yet," Pape said.
Meanwhile, Rose could hardly contain her excitement. She said she was "shocked" when she first saw it.
"It's just awesome," Rose said.
Pape said building the igloo was a good way to get outside and enjoy the winter, and it was also a good way to reconnect with his own childhood.
"You know Rose, you should think about putting this up on Airbnb. It has a backyard view. It'd be pretty popular I think," the proud father said.
With files from Derick Deonarain
