In 3 days, Toronto police caught 625 people speeding in school zones
Toronto police warned motorists they would be cracking down on dangerous driving near schools this month — and still managed to hand out 1,754 tickets in just three days.
Back-to-school blitz sees force hand out 1,754 tickets related to ‘bad driving habits’
Toronto police warned motorists they would be cracking down on dangerous driving near schools this month — and still managed to hand out 1,754 tickets in just three days.
Police issued 873 tickets for what they call sign offences, and 625 more for speeding.
Other drivers were dinged for parking illegally, or being distracted behind the wheel.
Police say these offences — which they call "bad driving habits" in a news release — may appear minor, but pose real danger.
"You cannot take back a collision after it has happened," the force said in a news release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.