In 3 days, Toronto police caught 625 people speeding in school zones

Toronto police warned motorists they would be cracking down on dangerous driving near schools this month — and still managed to hand out 1,754 tickets in just three days.

Police issued 873 tickets for what they call sign offences, and 625 more for speeding.

Other drivers were dinged for parking illegally, or being distracted behind the wheel.

Police say these offences — which they call "bad driving habits" in a news release — may appear minor, but pose real danger.

"You cannot take back a collision after it has happened," the force said in a news release.