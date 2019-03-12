The Toronto Zoo says its new baby zebra born in February has a name.

"Baby Stripes" will now be called "Obi," the zoo revealed Tuesday in an adorable video. The name is in keeping with the Star Wars-inspired names of his siblings, Leia and Rey. The zoo had invited members of the public to vote on a name.

In the video, two wooden doors in a barn slide open to display the name. Then Obi's mother appears and stands aside to allow Obi, barely a month old, to make his entrance.

And he does, running forward twice as if to introduce himself to the world. At one point, his back legs kick a few times and he prances around. He then goes back to the safety of mom.

Obi, a Grevy's zebra, was born in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 to proud parents, Tori, eight, and Jake, 11. Obi is Tori and Jake's third baby. Leia was born in January 2014 and Rey was born in July 2016.

Currently, Obi is living with his mom in a barn at the zoo and the public will be able to view him later this year.

Kim Welfle, a keeper in the African savannah at the Toronto Zoo, has described Obi as a "growing boy" and a "pretty big kid."

On his second day of life, Obi weighed 47.8 kilograms. Zebra stallions, however, can weigh up to 450 kilograms, or under 1,000 lbs.

Here is Obi, right, with his mom Tori, left. Obi was born at the Toronto Zoo on Feb. 13 in the early morning hours. (Submitted/Toronto Zoo)

Grevy's zebras are considered endangered, with a global population of only 2,800, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Grevy's zebras are primarily found in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Over the past 30 years, their population has declined by about 70 per cent.

Major threats facing Grevy's zebras are loss of grazing habitat, reduced access to available water sources, competition for resources, hunting and disease.