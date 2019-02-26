Skip to Main Content
What's black and white and needs a name? The Toronto Zoo's new baby zebra

A baby zebra nicknamed "Baby Stripes" is the latest addition to the Toronto Zoo.

Rare Grevy's zebra was born on Feb. 13

The zoo is considering four names: J.J. or Jake Jr., T.J., Chewy, or Obi. (Submitted/Toronto Zoo)

The black and white male foal, a Grevy's zebra, was born on Feb. 13 in the early morning hours. Proud parents are Tori, an eight-year-old Grevy's zebra, and dad Jake, 11.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is considered endangered with a global population of only 2,800.

On its Facebook page, the zoo invited members of the public to vote on names for the newborn.

Zookeepers have provided the following choices:

  • J.J., or Jake Jr., in honour of dad Jake.  (Jake Jr. after dad Jake)
  • T.J., in honour of mom Tori and dad Jake
  • Chewy, in keeping the the Star Wars theme of other family members, Luke, Leia, and Rey
  • Or Obi, another Star Wars name.

Voting will close on Sunday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m.

