What's black and white and needs a name? The Toronto Zoo's new baby zebra

A baby zebra nicknamed "Baby Stripes" is the latest addition to the Toronto Zoo.

The black and white male foal, a Grevy's zebra, was born on Feb. 13 in the early morning hours. Proud parents are Tori, an eight-year-old Grevy's zebra, and dad Jake, 11.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is considered endangered with a global population of only 2,800.

On its Facebook page, the zoo invited members of the public to vote on names for the newborn.

Zookeepers have provided the following choices:

J.J., or Jake Jr., in honour of dad Jake. (Jake Jr. after dad Jake)

T.J., in honour of mom Tori and dad Jake

Chewy, in keeping the the Star Wars theme of other family members, Luke, Leia, and Rey

Or Obi, another Star Wars name.

Voting will close on Sunday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m.