'He's very banged up': Dad of baby boy seriously injured in hit and run wants justice

The father of a baby boy who was seriously injured in a hit and run in Scarborough over the weekend is appealing to those responsible to turn themselves in to police.

The distraught father spoke exclusively with CBC News following Sunday's "horrible" accident, which also left his wife and mother-in-law hospitalized with a broken leg and "a very bad" hand injury, respectively.

"My only hope is that the people who were involved in this are accountable and turn themselves in," said Brent. CBC News is not using the family's last name to protect the baby's identity.

"Accidents happen but ... this is a crime now because you left the scene. You basically might have left them there to potentially die. Luckily they survived, but that's the way I see it."

A 20-month-old baby boy, his mother and grandmother were seriously injured in a hit and run in Scarborough on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police said, when a grey 2015 Dodge Journey was headed eastbound on Ellesmere Road, near Pharmacy Avenue. The driver failed to stop at a red light, crossed the intersection and mounted the curb, hitting the two women, aged 57 and 37, and the 20-month-old baby boy, police said.

The women were standing on the sidewalk on the southeast corner of the intersection and the baby boy was in a stroller at the time, according to investigators.

"They could have got out and make sure that they're OK, or at least helped in some sort of way. But instead of doing that, they decided to drive away, so it's no longer an accident the way I see it," Brent said.

"So, I hope that the police do what they do best and get these people, catch them and then hopefully the justice system will hold them accountable."

Toronto police have released this security camera image of a man who they say abandoned a vehicle involved in a Scarborough hit and run that seriously injured two women and a baby on the weekend. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say they are looking for three people of interest in connection with the incident: Cory Munroe, 49; Derek Desousa, 34; and Amanda Rioux, 30.

Investigators released an image of a man late Monday who they say abandoned the vehicle that was involved in the hit and run.

They say officers have also obtained security camera footage from after the vehicle was abandoned, and that footage enabled police to capture an image of the man who left the vehicle before running off.

Baby Daniel 'doing well,' dad says

Brent said he was at work when he received the phone call from a Toronto police officer on Sunday, telling him that his wife, son and mother-in-law were all involved in an accident, and that he needed to go to SickKids Hospital right away to see his son, Daniel.

"They didn't know too much about their status other than that they were in stable condition, but that they were concerned about getting me there as soon as possible," Brent recalled, adding that the police drove him from his workplace to the hospital.

"At this time he is in good hands. He's doing very well. He's very banged up but he's doing well," Brent said of his son's condition.

He said his wife and mother-in-law are at Sunnybrook Hospital recuperating.

'Complete lack of decency and humanity'

Meanwhile, as police continue to look for those responsible, a personal injury lawyer told CBC News that Sunday's accident has once again brought another issue to the forefront — municipalities exposing themselves to lawsuits because of dangerous intersections.

But Patrick Brown, the head of the Coalition for Vulnerable Road Users, said those responsible for Sunday's hit and run could also face extensive penalties.

"I don't know how anybody processes just a complete lack of decency and humanity to be in that situation and leave a 20-month-old toddler injured with two other individuals at the side of the road and then take off," Brown said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"The police could lay charges under the Criminal Code and that can have pretty extensive penalties, up to, certainly depending if there's death or serious injury, they can be up to 14 years. They can also lay it under Highway Traffic Act, which is a provincial offence.

…If there's alcohol involved, then obviously the sentencing can be much, much greater," Brown added.