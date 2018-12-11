Marie, Joseph most popular names in Ontario over past century

Ontario's government says Marie and Joseph were the most popular baby names in the province over the past century.

The province is marking 100 years of recording baby names.

It says Marie was the most popular name starting in the 1920s, and going on for four decades — closely followed by Mary.

Joseph was most popular name for boys for 30 years.

Top 10 girl names in Ontario over the last 100 years Top 10 boy names in Ontario over the last 100 years 1. Marie 1. Joseph 2. Mary 2. John 3. Jennifer 3. Robert 4. Margaret 4. Michael 5. Patricia 5. David 6. Elizabeth 6. William 7. Sarah 7. James 8. Susan 8. Christopher 9. Linda 9. Daniel 10. Barbara 10. Richard

Top baby names of 2017

Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby names in Toronto in 2017, according to a new list released by the Ontario government.

The province says Olivia was also the most popular name for baby girls in most Ontario cities, while Noah, Liam and Benjamin were among the top boy names in the province.

Both Logan and Amelia were said to be "emerging" names across the province last year.

In neighbouring Peel Region, the most popular girl name in 2017 was Emma, while Muhammad was tops for boys.

Lucas came out on top for boys, north of Toronto in Markham and York Region.

Oliva topped the list for girls in Markham, while in York Region both Olivia and Chloe were both listed as the top name for girls.

Toronto

Top girl names Top boy names 1. Olivia 1. Noah 2. Charlotte 2. Ethan 3. Ava/Emma 3. Liam 4. Sophia 4. Benjamin 5. Chloe 5. Lucas

Peel Region

Top girl names Top boy names 1. Emma 1. Muhammad 2. Sophia 2. Adam 3. Olivia 3. Noah 4. Ava 4. Liam/Nathan 5. Amelia 5. Daniel

York Region

Top girl names Top boy names 1. Olivia/Chloe 1. Lucas 2. Charlotte/Emma 2. Ethan 3. Aria 3. Aiden 4. Ava/Ella 4. Ryan 5. Emily 5. Liam/Nathan

Markham