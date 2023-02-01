Man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured

A 61-year-old man from China has been charged with attempted murder after a two-month-old baby was rushed to hospital in Markham on Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to a hotel in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7 at about 2:10 p.m.

The infant was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition receiving emergency care, police say.

The accused, who is a member of the baby's family, was arrested at the scene. Police say his identity is not being released to protect the identity of the victim and witnesses.

Const. Laura Nicolle previously told CBC News that there were additional witnesses in the room when the baby was hurt.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward.