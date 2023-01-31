Baby rushed to hospital in critical condition in Markham amid police investigation at hotel

A baby has been rushed to hospital in critical condition amid a police investigation at a hotel in Markham on Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

One person is in custody. No suspects are outstanding, police said.

Police said there is a heavy police presence and an investigation at a hotel in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7.

"There is no threat to public safety," police said in a tweet.

No other details are currently available. A police officer is expected to provide an update on the situation at about 6:30 p.m.