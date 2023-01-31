Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Baby rushed to hospital in critical condition in Markham amid police investigation at hotel

A baby has been rushed to hospital in critical condition amid a police investigation at a hotel in Markham on Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

1 person is in custody, York Regional Police say

CBC News ·
A photo of a York Regional Police car.
York Regional Police are carrying out an investigation at a hotel in Markham. A baby has been rushed to hospital in critical condition. One person is in custody. No suspects are outstanding. And no other details are currently available. (Greg Ross/CBC)

A baby has been rushed to hospital in critical condition amid a police investigation at a hotel in Markham on Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

One person is in custody. No suspects are outstanding, police said.

Police said there is a heavy police presence and an investigation at a hotel in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7.

"There is no threat to public safety," police said in a tweet.

No other details are currently available. A police officer is expected to provide an update on the situation at about 6:30 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now