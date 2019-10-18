Police ID 2nd man wanted in hit and run of 20-month-old, mother and grandmother

Toronto police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with a hit and run that injured a 20-month-old baby, and are now looking for a second man who allegedly abandoned the suspect vehicle.

The baby's mother, 37, and grandmother, 57, were also seriously injured in the collision just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police said, when a grey 2015 Dodge Journey was headed eastbound on Ellesmere Road, near Pharmacy Avenue.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light, crossed the intersection and mounted the curb, hitting the women and the baby. The women were standing on the sidewalk on the southeast corner of the intersection and the baby boy was in a stroller at the time, according to investigators.

Police initially said they were looking for three people of interest, but later said two of them — a 30-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man — had been found.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Derek DeSousa, is wanted in connection with nine charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failure to stop causing bodily harm, failure to comply with recognizance and driving while under suspension.

A second man, 40-year-old Jeremiah Cook, is alleged to have abandoned the vehicle. He's now wanted in connection with five charges including obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Investigators are urging the pair to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.