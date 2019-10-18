Police ID 2nd man wanted in hit and run of 20-month-old, mother and grandmother
Police are urging Derek DeSousa, 34, and Jeremiah Cook, 40, to turn themselves in
Toronto police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with a hit and run that injured a 20-month-old baby, and are now looking for a second man who allegedly abandoned the suspect vehicle.
The baby's mother, 37, and grandmother, 57, were also seriously injured in the collision just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police said, when a grey 2015 Dodge Journey was headed eastbound on Ellesmere Road, near Pharmacy Avenue.
Police initially said they were looking for three people of interest, but later said two of them — a 30-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man — had been found.
A second man, 40-year-old Jeremiah Cook, is alleged to have abandoned the vehicle. He's now wanted in connection with five charges including obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.
Investigators are urging the pair to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.