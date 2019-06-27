Officers had trouble getting to baby in distress amid Raptors parade crowds: police union
Mike McCormack says officers were 'frustrated ' trying to crowds with child who died in hospital
The head of the union representing Toronto police officers says a baby died after going into medical distress along the Raptors parade route last week, claiming officers and first responders had troubling getting to the child amid crowds of approximately two million that packed the city's downtown core for the festivities.
Toronto police say they were called to a medical complaint in the University Avenue and York Street area at about 1:40 p.m. on June 17, the day of the parade. Spokesperson Caroline de Kloet told CBC News police rushed the baby to hospital with paramedics.
According to Toronto Police Association head Mike McCormack, the baby died in hospital and that officers have since told him they were "very frustrated" trying to get the child to an emergency ward for treatment.
"It was very traumatic and our hearts go out to the mother who unfortunately lost a child."
In the days after the celebrations, questions emerged about just how well prepared the city was for the massive crowds. Many were stranded without water or bathroom facilities in the midday sun as the parade was delayed for several hours. With Nathan Phillips Square at full capacity, some people sought a better view by climbing traffic poles and arches.
'What you saw' was not all of the resources: chief
At one point, gunfire near the square sent hundreds running for safety. The rally continued with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford on stage. The shooting left four people wounded, and three others were taken into custody.
In response to the questions, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders defended the force's logistical plan, saying the right resources were in place for officers to quickly respond in a mass situation.
"We had over 525 resources that were there. What you saw in the public was not all the resources that we had that were available," Saunders said.
"Yes it was taxing. But how the men and women from the Toronto Police Service acted is how I expect them to be ... It was a celebratory event , and by and large the vast majority of Canadians, the vast majority of the people that went there, definitely felt that way," he added.
'Poor planning' compounding stress: union
Asked if the force turned down offers of additional resources from outside TPS, the chief responded: "I don't recall turning down resources."
He also said he has received over 170 reports of officers injured on duty the day of the parade with complaints stemming from fatigue, to crowd control, to having bottles thrown at them.
"I'm not saying if there was more officers or better planning that that would have had an impact on the outcome of this terrible event, but that sort of compounds the frustration and the stress and the despair of dealing with an issue like this."
Toronto police would not confirm the baby died, saying it doesn't disclose details regarding medical calls.
