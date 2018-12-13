'Avoid Union Station,' Metrolinx spokesperson warns due to signal problems in Scarborough

Metrolinx is warning GTA commuters to avoid Union Station due to major signal problems near Scarborough GO station.

Spokesperson Scott Money said these problems have caused delays along the Lakeshore East, Stouffville and Lakeshore West lines.

"We want to apologize to customers during rush hour," Money said. "But because safety is essential to everything we do, there is a bottleneck in that area and we can't move trains as quickly through that area as we normally would."

There are some significant signal issues occurring near Scarborough GO Station. As a result, there are delays on ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitLW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitLW</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitLE</a>⁩ and ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitST?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitST</a>⁩ We have crews fixing the issue and apologize for the delays. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/sMoneyON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sMoneyON</a>⁩ has the update: <a href="https://t.co/QekkgtfAyh">pic.twitter.com/QekkgtfAyh</a> —@Mattrolinx

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins issued the warning on Twitter late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Aikins tweeted there will be at least a 30-minute delay and possible cancellations.

She also said repair personnel are on the site working on the problem.