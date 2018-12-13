Skip to Main Content
'Avoid Union Station,' Metrolinx spokesperson warns due to signal problems in Scarborough
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins is telling commuters to avoid Union Station due to major signal problems near Scarborough GO station.

Delays will affect the Lakeshore East, Stouffville and Lakeshore West lines

GO Transit is experiencing signal problems near its Scarborough station on Thurday afternoon, according to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins. (Canadian Press )

Metrolinx is warning GTA commuters to avoid Union Station due to major signal problems near Scarborough GO station.

Spokesperson Scott Money said these problems have caused delays along the Lakeshore East, Stouffville and Lakeshore West lines. 

"We want to apologize to customers during rush hour," Money said. "But because safety is essential to everything we do, there is a bottleneck in that area and we can't move trains as quickly through that area as we normally would." 

 

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins issued the warning on Twitter late Thursday afternoon. 

Just before 5 p.m., Aikins tweeted there will be at least a 30-minute delay and possible cancellations.

She also said repair personnel are on the site working on the problem. 

 

