Dog dies after contracting avian flu in Oshawa

A pet dog in Oshawa has died after testing positive for avian flu, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the agency said the dog was infected and died last week after chewing on a wild goose.

The CFIA says the number of documented cases of H5N1 — also known as avian flu — in other species like cats and dogs is low, and based on current evidence, the risk to the general public remains low.

"No domestically acquired human cases of avian influenza have been reported in Canada," the news release reads.

"Cases of avian influenza among humans are rare and almost always acquired through direct contact with infected birds or exposure to heavily contaminated environments. To date, there has been no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread."

Cases reported in Ontario

This news comes as several regions in southern Ontario have reported confirmed or presumed cases of avian flu in recent weeks.

The City of Mississauga reported confirmed cases in a news release issued Tuesday, and warned residents to be cautious.

The city said both Mississauga Animal Services and Peel Public Health are monitoring the situation.

"The avian flu is a contagious viral disease, which is fatal to wild birds and mammals. It can quickly devastate bird and wildlife populations, which can profoundly impact our environment and food chain," said Jay Smith, manager at Mississauga Animal Services, in a statement.

"We've received multiple calls from residents reporting sick, dying or dead birds and are working closely with Peel Public Health and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to assess risks. With many birds migrating back to Ontario for the spring migration, our investigation and response will be ongoing."

Avian flu affects all birds, especially animals like ducks, swans and geese that tend to stay in flocks or congregate together.

Illness not typical in humans

The illness does not typically pass from birds to humans, the news release reads, though in some cases, pets like cats and dogs can contract it.

"Despite the low risk of humans contracting the flu, people should still be cautious and avoid going near or handling wild birds or other wildlife," Smith said. "Other wildlife is also susceptible to the flu, so please remember to keep your distance.

"As a reminder, residents should see their health care provider should they become ill with flu-like symptoms within 10 days after handling wild birds or other wildlife."

Last month, the Toronto Zoo said it was closing most of its bird enclosures to guests after several cases of avian flu were confirmed in southern Ontario.

Similarly, the City of Vaughan is warning residents to keep pets away from sick and dying birds with bird flu found in the community.

The Township of Uxbridge has also warned the public of presumed cases of avian flu in geese in recent weeks.