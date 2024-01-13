3 people arrested at Avenue Road bridge where demonstrations are prohibited: police

Three people were arrested Saturday at the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 where demonstrations are prohibited, Toronto police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said the three people were arrested and removed from the overpass — one was arrested for mischief while two were arrested for obstructing police.

In the tweet, police reminded members of the public that demonstrations or congregation of individuals on the bridge "are not permitted."

Police said the overpass remained open.

On Thursday police Chief Myron Demkiw announced that demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 will now be prohibited as they pose a threat to public safety and have made many in the surrounding Jewish community feel intimidated.

Demkiw said people who ignore the ban can expect to be arrested "if necessary" and any activities that take place on the bridge will be investigated "with a criminal lens."