3 charged after police investigate auto fraud allegedly involving ServiceOntario employee

Three people are facing charges after vehicles were fraudulently registered to several people, allegedly with the help of a ServiceOntario employee, Toronto police say.

All three accused, two men and a woman, are from Toronto.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said major crime unit officers from 53 Division started looking into allegations of auto fraud when they found out about suspicious transactions involving a Range Rover in early May.

Through the investigation, police determined that the vehicles were registered fraudulently even though they had been exported out of Canada. Police did not say how many vehicles were registered.

Police allege that a ServiceOntario employee, based in Scarborough, helped to complete the registrations.

Police said they executed several Criminal Code search warrants as part of the investigation, including at a ServiceOntario branch at Kingston and McCowan roads. Police added that they have recovered items of "evidentiary value," but have not said what those items are.

"The investigation remains ongoing and investigators are working with ServiceOntario in an ongoing effort to ensure that the private information of the Citizens of Ontario remains secure," police said in the release.

A man, 23, has been charged with:

Four counts of breach of trust.

Trafficking in identity information.

Unauthorized use of a computer.

Mischief in relation to computer data.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of credit card data.

15 counts of possess identity document of another person.

A woman, 24, and a second man, 39, have been charged with fraud over $5,000.

All three accused are due to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice courtroom, 10 Armory St., on July 19.

