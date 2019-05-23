Integrity commissioner won't probe Lisa MacLeod's warning to behaviour analysts over autism program
Social services minister said it would be '4 long years' if group didn't promote program
Ontario's integrity commissioner says there are insufficient grounds to conduct an inquiry into the social services minister warning a group of behaviour analysts of consequences if they didn't support her new autism program.
J. David Wake says even if the allegation is true, the comments don't violate the Members' Integrity Act that prohibits using MacLeod's office to influence someone in order to further her private interest.
MacLeod ultimately announced changes to the program after backlash from parents and therapists, who said the plan gave families insufficient levels of funding and didn't take individual needs into account.
The complaint to the integrity commissioner came from Michael Coteau, who was the Liberal minister in charge of the autism file when that government unveiled a revamped program in response to protests in 2016 from families.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.