Video released of suspect in alleged sexual assault of teen girl in Aurora

York police have released security camera video of a suspect in the alleged armed sexual assault of a teen girl in Aurora.

On Saturday, investigators posted a trio of video compilations on YouTube, taken from various cameras and angles, in an effort to get the public's help in identifying the man.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on a popular walking trail behind the Aurora Town Hall shortly before noon on Monday.

At a news conference earlier this week, investigators said the man attempted to converse with the girl, who quickly walked away without engaging with the stranger.

That's when the man, who police said was carrying a handgun, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim then sought help from employees at the town hall. She was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. She has also been connected with victims' services.

The man and the girl were not known to each other, police said.

The suspect is described as having light-brown skin and a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red baseball hat.

Anyone who was in the area of John West Way and Wellington Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and may have seen anything is asked to contact York Regional Police's special victims unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

A jogger, described by police as an Asian male in his mid-to-late 50s, may have also interacted with the victim and is being asked to contact investigators.