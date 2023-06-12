Content
Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Aurora

York Regional Police say a man is dead and a woman is injured following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Aurora, approximately 50 km north of Toronto.

A photo of a York Regional Police car.
York Regional Police says officers are investigating a shooting in Aurora, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon. (Greg Ross/CBC)

York Regional Police say a man is dead and a woman is injured following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Aurora, approximately 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police said around 12:15 p.m. that officers were called to the intersection of Leslie Street and Wellington Street East where the shooting occurred.

A man died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The public should expect police to be in the area while an investigation is underway, according to investigators.

