Sketch of suspect in Aurora sexual assault released

York Regional Police have released a sketch of their suspect in a reported sexual assault on a walking trail in Aurora on Monday.

Police were called to the area of John West Way and Wellington Street shortly before the noon hour on Monday for reports that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the teen was walking on a trail behind the Aurora Town Hall when a man she did not know approached her and tried to strike up a conversation. She tried to walk away, but the man sexually assaulted her, York Regional Police Det.-Sgt. Simon James told reporters on Wednesday.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to James.

The victim sought help from employees at the town hall offices and was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, James said.

James described the suspect as a male in his 20s with light-brown skin and a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red baseball hat.

"It's concerning," he said of the attack. "This area is very well-travelled and it's a very rare incident."

He also advised the suspect to seek legal advice and turn himself in.

York police want to speak to anyone who was on the trail behind Aurora Town Hall on Monday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or anyone with surveillance footage of the area. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

James declined to reveal any details about the victim, except to say that Victims' Services is assisting her.

He also said residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area for the next few days as the manhunt carries on. A police helicopter was flying overhead Wednesday, and James said patrols have also increased. Officers on bikes and ATVs are also in the area.

He asked anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday to contact the force's special victims unit or Crime Stoppers. Investigators are also seeking surveillance or dash-cam footage.

A jogger, described by James as an Asian male in his mid-to-late 50s, may have also interacted with the victim and is being asked to contact police.