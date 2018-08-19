Skip to Main Content
Aurora man, 32, dies after Barrie crash
New

Aurora man, 32, dies after Barrie crash

A 32-year-old Aurora man has died after a collision in Barrie Sunday evening, police say.

Driver succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital, Barrie police say

CBC News ·
Police said the collision involved a motorcycle at Cundles Rd. East and J.C. Massie Way. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 32-year-old Aurora man has died after a collision in Barrie Sunday evening, police say. 

Barrie police say they were called to the scene at Cundles Road East and J.C. Massie Way after a crash involving a motorcycle. 

The injured driver was airlifted to a GTA hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

Roads were closed for a number of hours in the area as police investigated the crash. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us