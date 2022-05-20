August civic holiday: what's open and closed in Toronto

There's outdoor fun, city-wide art and lots more on deck this civic holiday weekend, according to the City of Toronto.

Here's a list of what's open and closed:

Attractions:

CN Tower: open 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

High Park Zoo: open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Community recreation centres: closed on Monday

St. Lawrence Market: closed on Monday

Emancipation Day celebration: Fort York National Historic Site and the Ontario Black History Society is hosting an Emancipation Day celebration at Fort York that begins Monday at 12 p.m. in commemoration of the 188th anniversary of the Slavery Abolition Act.

Splash and spray pads: Splash and spray pads are in operation across the city on Monday. Splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and are activated by push-buttons.

Toronto Island Park: It's a great place to enjoy a scenic picnic, hike or bike ride, and it contains the interactive Franklin Children's Garden. Many attractions run by independent operators are also on the island, including Centreville Theme Park and Far Enough Farm.

Riverdale Farm: Residents and visitors to Toronto can visit a working farm in the centre of the city. Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

High Park Zoo: Toronto's oldest animal attraction has been entertaining people for 120 years and is open every day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

ArtworxTO: You can explore free public art across the city through ArtworxTO, a year-long celebration of Toronto's public art collection and the creative community behind it. The initiative supports artists and art projects that reflect Toronto's diversity and creates more opportunities for the public to engage with art in their everyday lives.

Golf at municipal courses: Toronto's five municipal golf courses are located on parklands and offer early-bird rates. These TTC-accessible courses are open daily, including the civic holiday.

Tennis courts: Public tennis courts across the city will have nets up and available for use throughout the long weekend. Public sites are free. Tennis players are asked to share the courts by limiting their play time to half-hour intervals if others are waiting to use the courts.

Conservatories and greenhouses: Flowers are in full bloom at Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory. Both are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

ActiveTO: There are no ActiveTO closures this weekend.

Beaches: All 10 of Toronto's beaches are open and supervised between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Public transit:

TTC routes will operate on their holiday schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule on Monday.

Grocery stores / LCBO / Beer Stores:

Many major grocery-store chains are open on Monday, although some may be operating on reduced hours.

Select LCBO stores will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Beer Store locations will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls:

CF Eaton Centre: open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium outlets: open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other: