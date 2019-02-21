TTC lost estimated $61M last year due to fare evasion, auditor general's report shows

Toronto's auditor general has recommended changes to improve fare collection after the TTC lost an estimated $61 million in passenger revenue in 2018 due to fare evasion.

The report, which was released on Thursday, shows an additional $3.4 million in revenue loss for 2018 due to malfunctioning Metrolinx equipment.

"The total estimated annual revenue loss of $64 million is probably understated, as we were not able to quantify the loss due to the malfunction of TTC's subway fare gate equipment and the use of crash gates at subway stations," Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler's report reads.

The report lists 27 recommendations the auditor general says will contribute to decreasing TTC's fare evasion rates and increasing passenger revenue.

"It will also improve the effectiveness and efficiency of TTC's fare inspection program," the report said.

'Fare evasion is absolutely unacceptable,' mayor says

"Fare evasion is absolutely unacceptable," Mayor John Tory said Thursday in response to the report.

"It is theft that hurts our transit system and it is unfair to the vast majority of TTC riders who are honest and pay the fare," Tory added.

Meanwhile, TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said fare evasion is a critical issue that has gone on far too long without being accurately quantified.

"As a regular transit user, I know how frustrating fare evasion is for the residents of Toronto who consistently pay to travel on the TTC," Robinson said.

"Fare evasion has a significant impact on the TTC's operating revenue and transit service."

Robinson said the recommendations included in the report will guide the TTC's action plan as it approaches full transition to the Presto card system.