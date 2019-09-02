Three-year-old child dies after ATV crash in Kawartha Lakes

Provincial police say a three-year-old has died following an ATV crash in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sunday morning.

They say the crash happened on private property near the community of Glenarm shortly before 11:30 a.m.

They say the three-year-old was operating a beginner-sized ATV without permission when the bike rolled.

They say the child died after being brought to hospital.

Police haven't released the name or gender of the child.