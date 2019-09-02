Three-year-old child dies after ATV crash in Kawartha Lakes
Provincial police say a three-year-old has died following an ATV crash in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sunday morning.
Crash happened on private property near the community of Glenarm, OPP say
They say the crash happened on private property near the community of Glenarm shortly before 11:30 a.m.
They say the three-year-old was operating a beginner-sized ATV without permission when the bike rolled.
They say the child died after being brought to hospital.
Police haven't released the name or gender of the child.